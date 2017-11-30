LIC sells over 2% stake in Bank of Baroda in open market sale

LIC has shed about 2.06% it held in Bank of Baroda, post which its holding came down to around 5.19%. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has offloaded over 2% stake in Bank of Baroda in an open market sale in the last two months.

LIC owned nearly 7.25% stake in Bank of Baroda equivalent to 167,018,926 shares before the open market sale, Bank of Baroda said in a regulatory filing, adding that LIC shed stake in a market sale from 1 September to 29 November.

LIC has shed about 2.06% (47,341,007 shares) it held in the bank, post which its holding came down to around 5.19% (119,677,919 shares). Calculated on the weighted average price (WAP) of Rs155.24 per share during the 62-day period, the valuation of the sale comes around Rs734.92 crore.

On Thursday, Bank of Baroda shares fell 1.34% to Rs169.05 on BSE while the benchmark Sensex shed 1.35% to end the day at 33,149.35 points.