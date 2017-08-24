Market Live: Sensex, Nifty rise, liquor stocks jump as Supreme Court clarifies on highway ban order

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty open higher. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opened slightly higher on Thursday against the previous session’s closing. The broader NSE’s Nifty, too, rose in the morning hours. The Indian rupee opened higher against the US dollar. The shares of Infosys, Sun Pharma and Tata Motors rose, whereas the shares of Bajaj Auto and Maruti fell.

9.32am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 30 points, or 0.10%, to 31,598, while the Nifty 50 rises 9 points, or 0.10%, to 9,862.

9.30am: Avenue Supermart Ltd on Thursday hit Rs1,000 mark first time. The stock was trading at a record high to Rs1012, up 2% from previous close. Since listing the scrip surged over 230%.

9.25am: Liquor companies trading higher after the Supreme Court on Wednesday clarified that its original 15 December order to ban sale in liquor shops and bar within 500metres of highways was aimed at vends along roads connecting cities and not along stretches that fall inside the city or town areas governed by municipal bodies. United Spirit Ltd rose 3.7%, Pioneer Distilleries 4.2%, Globus Spirits 5.6%, Empee Distilleries 3.6%, GM Breweries 3.8%, Tilaknagar Industries 5.3%, Radico Khaitan 2.9%, Pincon Spirit 2.5% and United Breweries 1.7%.

9.20am: Infosys Ltd rose 1.5% to Rs908.05. Infosys chairman R. Seshasayee may be on his way out even as a chorus calling for the return of co-founder Nandan Nilekani grows louder, five days after CEO Vishal Sikka abruptly resigned and the board blamed former chairman and promoter N.R. Narayana Murthy for the exit.

9.18am: SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd rose 3.3% to Rs122.80 after the company said its arm Bharat Road Network’s initial share sale proposal gets approval from Registrar of Companies (ROC).The IPO will open on 6 September and closed on 8 September.

9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.03 a dollar. At 9.10am, the rupee was trading at 64.07 a dollar, up 0.07% from its Wednesday’s close of 64.11.

9.10am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.535%, compared to its previous close of 6.538%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

9.00am: Asian currencies were trading higher. South Korean won was up 0.35%, Philippines peso 0.32%, China offshore 0.09%, Indonesian rupiah 0.04%, Singapore dollar 0.04% and Taiwan dollar 0.04%. However, Japanese yen was down 0.12%.