Shalby IPO subscribed 3% so far on first day

Shalby, which runs a multi-specialty hospital chain, has set a price band of Rs245-248 per share for the IPO and aims to raise Rs504.8 crore.

New Delhi: Shalby Ltd’s initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 3% so far on the first day of the share sale on Tuesday, data from stock exchanges showed.

As of 12.30pm, the IPO received bids for 470,460 shares against the total issue size of 14,521,686 shares, according to NSE data. The IPO closes on 7 December.

Analysts said that the issue is offered at a discounted rate to its peers. “At the higher price band of Rs248, its share is available at a price-to-earnings (PE) multiple of 42.8 times which is at a discount to its peer’s PE of Apollo Hospitals at 67.7, Narayana Hrudayalaya at 90 and Healthcare Global at 118.4,” said Choice Equity Broking Private Ltd.

According to Hem Securities Ltd, the company has leadership in orthopaedics with integrated and scalable business model enhancing patient reach and is experienced player with longstanding presence.

The company’s hospitals are tertiary care hospitals, few of which also offer quaternary healthcare services to patients in various areas of specialisation such as orthopaedics, complex joint replacements, cardiology, neurology, oncology, and renal transplantations. As on the date, the company has provided inpatient and outpatient healthcare services through 11 operational hospitals with an aggregate bed capacity of 2,012 beds.