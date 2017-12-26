Sensex ends above 34000 mark for the first time ever

Most analysts expect BSE Sensex and Nifty to continue the rally in 2018. Photo: AP

Mumbai: Indian stocks hit a record high, with the benchmark Sensex breaching the 34000-mark for the first time, on Tuesday, spurred by abundant liquidity and a positive sentiment.

The BSE Sensex rose 0.21% to end trading at a new high of 34,010.61 points, while the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty index gained 0.37% to 10,531.50.

Most global markets were flat as trading thinned due to year-end holidays in several regions of the world.

The markets are rallying on positive sentiment driven by hopes of revival in quarterly earnings and a favourable budget, said Gaurang Shah, vice president at Geojit Financial Services Ltd. “Markets are expected to hit multiple highs in the year ahead.”

Most analysts expect stocks to continue the rally in 2018. Corporate earnings are likely to revive strongly in the coming months, owing to a low base and an expected recovery in economic growth, said Hemang Jani, senior vice president (advisory) at Sharekhan, a brokerage owned by BNP Paribas SA.

“Earnings of Sensex companies are expected to grow, aided by strong performance of automobiles, banking and energy sectors. Some of the consumer companies have reported encouraging Q2 numbers while management commentary indicates early signs of domestic demand revival. We don’t expect a large and significant scope for downgrades in the consensus estimates for FY18 and FY19,” he said.

Disappointing earnings growth this year have raised concerns on the expensive valuations of markets. However, steep valuations have not deterred foreign institutional investors (FIIs) from pumping money into Indian equities. Year to date, FIIs bought a net of $7.71 billion worth Indian shares. They sold $1.04 billion in December. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), on the other hand, bought stocks worth Rs90,809 crore in 2017, buying Rs8,117 crore in this month.

According to Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd, with the state election results behind us, the markets are expected to revert to fundamentals. “The second half of FY18 should see a sharp earnings recovery, led by low base of demonetisation and signs of pick-up in rural consumption even as the macros have come off a bit with the rise in crude oil prices, retail inflation and 10-year bond yields,” it said in a report on 19 December.

The markets have gained sharply this year with the benchmark indices rising 27-28% in 2017, while MSCI EM gained 32% and MSCI World was up 20% during the period.

ICICI Securities Ltd, said in a note on 21 December, that 2018 being a pre-election year will have a significant bearing on sentiments in equity markets.

“It has been observed that benchmark indices have performed relatively well in a pre-election year. The index has generated negative returns during only three out of the nine occasions (33% times) in the past four decades,” it added. Out of the three negative return instances, two were during 1995 and 1998 when there was an unstable political scenario in India while the other one was during the Global Financial crisis of 2008.