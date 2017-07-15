Gold prices spiral to Rs29,050 on global cues, local demand

New Delhi: Gold prices shot up by Rs190 to Rs29,050 per ten gram at the bullion market today on firm cues from global markets and increased buying by local jewellers.

Marketmen said a firm trend overseas and increased buying by local jewellers at domestic spot markets led to the rise in gold prices.

Globally, gold rose by 0.91% to $1,228.40 an ounce and silver by 1.82% to $15.96 an ounce in New York in yesterday’s trade.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity gained Rs190 each to Rs29,050 and Rs28,900 per ten gram respectively. It had lost Rs190 in yesterday’s trade. Sovereign, however, remained flat at Rs24,400 per piece of eight gram in scattered deals. Tracking gold, silver ready went up by a whopping Rs600 to Rs38,000 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs625 to Rs37,000 per kg.

Silver coins too spurted by Rs1,000 to Rs70,000 for buying and Rs71,000 for selling of 100 pieces.