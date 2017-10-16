BSE to auction investment limits for Rs10,500 crore corporate bonds on Tuesday
New Delhi: Leading stock exchange BSE will auction investment limits on Tuesday, enabling foreign investors to purchase corporate bond securities worth over Rs10,500 crore.
The auction will be conducted on BSE’s ebidxchange platform from 3:30pm to 5:30pm, after the close of market hours, the exchange said in a circular on Monday. The debt auction quota gives overseas investors the right to invest in the debt up to the limit purchased.
“Live bidding session for allocation of debt investment limits (Rs 10,502 crore) for FII/FPI/sub accounts shall be conducted on October 17, 2017 on exchange’s ‘ebidxchange’ platform,” BSE said.
Besides, a mock bidding session would be conducted Tuesday between 11:30am and 1:00pm to check the system’s performance. In an auction conducted last month, corporate debt securities had attracted bids to the tune of Rs5,241 crore from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) as against Rs2,229 crore on offer.
Latest News »
- Micromax plans Rs300 investment to become a complete electronics maker
- This Indian-origin teenager has become UK’s youngest millionaire
- Nitish Kumar seconds Arun Jaitley on GST push for real estate
- Gold prices up Rs185 on renewed buying, silver crosses Rs40,000 mark
- Air India privatisation: Govt said to prefer an Indian buyer
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Bharat Financial Inclusion gets its pound of flesh in merger with IndusInd Bank
D-Mart Q2 earnings don’t support valuations, but who cares?
Lupin’s Symbiomix acquisition looks like a step in the right direction
When it comes to moving things, Indians just hit the road
Cost of missing the market boom is skyrocketing