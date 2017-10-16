BSE to auction investment limits for Rs10,500 crore corporate bonds on Tuesday

The debt auction quota gives foreign investors the right to invest in the debt up to the limit purchased. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: Leading stock exchange BSE will auction investment limits on Tuesday, enabling foreign investors to purchase corporate bond securities worth over Rs10,500 crore.

The auction will be conducted on BSE’s ebidxchange platform from 3:30pm to 5:30pm, after the close of market hours, the exchange said in a circular on Monday. The debt auction quota gives overseas investors the right to invest in the debt up to the limit purchased.

“Live bidding session for allocation of debt investment limits (Rs 10,502 crore) for FII/FPI/sub accounts shall be conducted on October 17, 2017 on exchange’s ‘ebidxchange’ platform,” BSE said.

Besides, a mock bidding session would be conducted Tuesday between 11:30am and 1:00pm to check the system’s performance. In an auction conducted last month, corporate debt securities had attracted bids to the tune of Rs5,241 crore from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) as against Rs2,229 crore on offer.