Last Modified: Mon, Jun 12 2017. 08 35 PM IST

Axis Bank plans to raise Rs5,000 crore via debentures

Private sector Axis Bank says it proposes to raise Rs5,000 crore from debentures to fund business growth

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs2,154.28 crore for the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, 2015-16. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: Private sector Axis Bank on Monday said it proposes to raise Rs5,000 crore from debentures to fund business growth. The bank proposes to “raise funds by issuing unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Subordinated Debentures, Basel- III Compliant Tier 2 Debentures (Series 27) of the face value of Rs10 lakh each for cash at par aggregating to Rs5,000 crore, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing on stock exchanges.

For the fourth quarter ended March 2017, Axis Bank reported 43% decline in net profit to Rs1,225.10 crore on higher provisioning for bad loans, which rose sharply. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs2,154.28 crore for the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, 2015-16. Its total income increased to Rs14,181.31 crore in the fourth quarter of 2016-17 from Rs13,592.97 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans rose significantly to 5.04% of the gross advances as of March this year, as against 1.67% a year earlier. Net NPAs were 2.11% of the net advances during the quarter, as against 0.70%.

First Published: Mon, Jun 12 2017. 06 59 PM IST