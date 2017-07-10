ICEX gets final nod from Sebi to restart trading operation

ICEX, a screen-based online derivatives exchange for commodities, has already received approval from Sebi for commencement of business and trading operations for diamond. More From Livemint »

New Delhi: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has given final nod to Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX), anchored by Reliance Capital, to recommence trading operations.

The exchange said it will restart trading operations by August-end, after a gap of three years as the bourse has complied with all norms mandated by Sebi.

“We are grateful to Sebi for granting the final approval to ICEX for re-commencement of trading operations. With all requisite approvals in place, ICEX is poised to go live by end-August, 2017,” ICEX managing director and chief executive Sanjit Prasad said in a statement.

ICEX, a screen-based online derivatives exchange for commodities, has already received approval from Sebi for commencement of business and trading operations for diamond. It has applied for crude and brent oil contracts.

Prasad said that the exchange has all necessary infrastructure to handle deposits, grading and sealing, vaulting and deliveries of diamonds as part of its preparation to launch the diamond contracts. Prior to launch, ICEX will now be stepping up enrolment and training of members and conducting mock trials, he added.

Reliance Capital, part of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group, is the largest investor in the exchange.

Recently, ICEX announced that National Multi Commodity Exchange (NMCE) will merge with itself.

The merged entity will have prominent shareholders from both exchanges including Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation (MMTC) of India Ltd, Indian Potash, Krishak Bharti Cooperative (Kribhco), IDFC Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Reliance Capital, Bajaj Holdings, Central Warehousing Corporation, Punjab National Bank and Gujarat Agro Industries.

ICEX would rival Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), the only listed commodity bourse in the country. The other commodity bourse NCDEX (National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange) mostly focuses on agri commodities.

Reliance Group companies have sued HT Media Ltd, Mint’s publisher, and nine others in the Bombay high court over a 2 October 2014 front-page story that they have disputed. HT Media is contesting the case.