Market Live: Sensex makes new record of 31,800, Nifty touches 9,800, IT stocks jump

Mumbai: The flagship Sensex Tuesday rallied to a fresh all-time high of 31,802 and the NSE Nifty hit off a new peak of 9,807 on uninterrupted foreign capital inflows coupled with earnings optimism among participants. There are expectations that key macro data such as inflation and industrial production—lined up for Wednesday—will be encouraging. Sensex had also touched an intra-day lifetime high of 31,768.39. Sectoral indices led by IT, technology, healthcare, auto, oil and gas were trading in the positive zone, with gains of up to 0.97%.

The 50-share NSE Nifty gained 35.70 points, or 0.36%, to trade at its lifetime high of 9,806.75. Stocks of sugar companies were lapped up after the government Monday raised import duty to 50%, up from the 40%, to restrict cheap inward shipments and support domestic prices. Big gainers in the sugar space included Shree Renuka Sugars, Dhampur Sugar, Bajaj Hindusthan, Balrampur Chini, rising by up to 3.38%. Traders said that apart from a fresh spell of buying by foreign funds, continuous buying by domestic institutional investors ramped up the momentum, lifting indices to new highs. A firm trend at other Asian exchanges gave more lift. Among the 30-share Sensex stocks, Infosys, Tata Motors, SBI, M&M, TCS, Hindustan Unilever were the top performers.

More From Livemint »

■ 10.52am: BSE IT index rises by 1.52%. BSE Teck index rises by 1.04%, and BSE auto index rises by 0.73%.

■ 10.00am: IT stocks extend gains for the second session. Infosys Ltd shares rise 2.6%, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares rise 2.5%, Wipro Ltd shares rise 1.2%, HCL Technologies Ltd shares rise 1.5%, Tech Mahindra Ltd shares rise 2%.

■ 9.50am: Indusind Bank rose 0.3% to Rs1,564.65 ahead of its June quarter earnings. According to 7 Bloomberg analyst, the bank may report net profit of Rs833.70 crore for June quarter.

■ 9.40am: Videocon Industries shares hit 5% upper circuit for 11th consecutive sessions and gained 68% in this period.

■ 9.30am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 65 points, or 0.20%, to 31,780, while the Nifty 50 rises 15 points, or 0.16, to 9,786 points.

■ 9.27am: Rolta India Ltd rose 3.6% to Rs63.25. The company offers to issue new $500m of five-year bonds to holders of its two defaulted notes as part of plan to tackle close to $1 billion of outstanding debt. The company offers to replace $499m of existing 2018/2019 notes without accrued interest.

■ 9,25am: Sugar stocks trade higher. Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd rose 3.8%, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd rose 2.6%, Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd 2.5%, Andhra Sugars Ltd 1.2%, Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd 3%, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd 2.1%.

■ 9.20am: Bajaj Electricals Ltd rose 3.7% to Rs341.90 after the company announced that it had advanced a sum of Rs3.80 crore to Starlite Lighting.

■ 9.15am: The rupee was trading at 64.48 a dollar, up 0.12% from its Monday’s close of 64.53.

■ 9.12am: Jet Airways India Ltd rose 2.1% to Rs618.65. According to ET report, Global carriers Lufthansa and KLM-Air France, and private equity funds —Blackstone Group, KKR & Co and TPG Capital — have joined the race along with US airlines Delta to invest around $200-250 million in Jet Airways.

■ 9.10am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.465%, compared to its previous close of 6.474%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.05am: SpiceJet Ltd fell 1.3% to Rs123.60. According to an ET report, SpiceJet’s former promoter, Kalanithi Maran of Sun Group, has sought over Rs2,000 crore compensation from current promoter Ajay Singh and the airline for allegedly causing losses by failing to honour contractual obligations

■ 9.00am: Asian currencies were trading higher. Thai baht was up 0.13%, Indonesian rupiah 0.12%, Philippines peso 0.12%, South Korean won 0.06%, Singapore dollar 0.05% and Taiwan dollar 0.05%. However, Japanese yen was down 0.12%.