Opening bell: Asian markets open mixed; Glenmark Pharma, HCC Q2 results in focus

Asian markets open mixed on Thursday. Photo: PTI

US equities end higher, Asian markets open mixed

US equities closed mostly higher on Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged.

Asian shares were narrowly mixed on Thursday after Wall Street closed mixed in the last session. Investors also digested the Fed’s decision to keep interest rates steady.

Auto sales cool off in October on inventory readjustment

Auto sales of most manufacturers cooled in October as dispatches to dealers moderated after the festive season ended on 19 October, with Diwali.

Cognizant Q3 profit up 11% to $495 million

The US-based IT major Cognizant Corp. said its net profit has jumped 11.4% to $495 million during September 2017 quarter from the year-ago period. Read more

Mahindra Logistics IPO subscribed 1.32 times on second day

The initial public offering (IPO) of Mahindra Logistics Ltd was subscribed 1.32 times on the second day of the share sale on Wednesday.

India’s factory activity barely grows in October as GST stings

Indian factory activity barely expanded in October as new orders fell, a survey showed on Wednesday, as price rises following the introduction of goods and services tax (GST) dragged on the economy and underscored dim growth prospects over coming months.

Godrej Consumer Q2 net profit up 12% to Rs362 crore

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) reported 12.56% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs361.95 crore for the September quarter on higher income and volume growth.

TVS Q2 net profit up 20% at Rs213 crore

TVS Motor Co. Ltd on Wednesday posted 20.2% rise in net profit at Rs213.16 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September, aided by robust sales across domestic as well as export markets.

Cooking gas, jet fuel prices hiked

Cooking gas (LPG) price was hiked by Rs4.50 per cylinder, the 19th increase in rates since July 2016 when the government decided to eliminate subsidy on it by raising prices every month.

Earnings corner

Andhra Bank, Akzo Nobel India, Glenmark Pharma, HCC, Orient Cement and Ramco Cement are among the companies that will be announcing their September quarter earnings on Thursday.