Markets live: Sensex, Nifty open higher, Voltas, Tata Motors shares jump

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opens in the green on Wednesday and trades around 100 points higher at 30,459 at 9.30am. The broader Nifty, too, opens higher. The Indian rupee, opens little changed against the US dollar. The shares of Tata Motors and Adani Ports rise, whereas the shares of Airtel, Cipla and DrReddy’s Labs fall on the BSE.

9.30am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 94 points, or 0.31%, to 30,459, while the Nifty 50 rises 22 points, or 0.24%, to 9,408.

9.28am: IDBI Bank Ltd shares fall 3.1% to Rs63.35 after the rating company Icra downgraded the lender’s outstanding debt worth Rs25,924 crore, including the so-called additional tier-1 (AT-1) bonds, citing its weak capital position.

9.25am: Tata Motors Ltd shares rise 4.2% to Rs469. Tata Motors reported a 125% sequential jump in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) to Rs10,846 crore. The bulk of the rise in profits came from Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) of the UK subsidiary rose 156% sequentially to Rs5,930.3 crore.

9.22am: Voltas Ltd shares rise 7% to Rs436.65 after the company said its net profit for the March quarter rose 22% from a year ago to Rs200 crore.

9.20am: Videocon Industries hits lower circuit for the third straight session on the concerns that the company is unlikely to pay its debt after Dena Bank and Punjab National Bank turned its loan in to the non performing assets (NPAs). The stock fell 10% to Rs58.35.

9.17 am: The 10-year bond yield was trading at 6.676% compared to its previous close of 6.675%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.91 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.87, up 0.01% from its previous close of 64.89.

9.10am: Asian currencies were trading lower. Philippines peso was down 0.24%, Malaysian ringgit 0.19%, South Korean won 0.16%, Indonesian rupiah 0.12%, China renminbi 0.12%, Taiwan dollar 0.1%, Japanese yen 0.1%, Thai baht 0.09% and China offshore 0.07%.

9.00am: Major indices in Asia opened higher on Wednesday as investors looked ahead to US Federal Reserve views on interest rate hike prospects and await an upcoming OPEC meeting widely expected to extend production cuts for nine months to March 2018.