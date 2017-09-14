Reliance Communications shares fall 3% after Ericsson’s insolvency petition

Reliance Communications’s stock opened lower and fell further 2.98% to Rs21.15 on BSE. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Communications Ltd fell by 3% on Thursday after equipment maker Ericsson filed petition against the company under the insolvency and bankruptcy code for recovery of about Rs1,155 crore.

The stock opened lower and fell further 2.98% to Rs21.15 on BSE. At NSE, shares of the company dropped 2.98% to Rs21.10. Reliance Communications on Wednesday said it will challenge Ericsson’s petition.

“We wish to inform you that Ericsson India Private Ltd (Ericsson), an unsecured operational creditor, has filed petition under IBC provisions against the company in... National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT)... for recovery of an amount of Rs491.41 crore,” RCom said in a BSE filing.

Ericsson has also filed similar petitions against RCom subsidiaries, Reliance Infratel and Reliance Telecom, for recovery of Rs534.75 crore and Rs129.34 crore, respectively, the filing added. The debt-ridden telecom operator has been given time till December 31 by the lenders to service its debt obligation.

At 2.13pm, Reliance Communications shares were trading 2.06% at Rs21.35, while Sensex was up 19 points, 0.06%, at 32,205.

Reliance Group companies have sued HT Media Ltd, Mint’s publisher, and nine others in the Bombay high court over a 2 October 2014 front-page story that they have disputed. HT Media is contesting the case.