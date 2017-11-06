NSE to auction investment limits for Rs9,000 crore corporate bonds

The NSE will conduct an auction for the allocation of unutilized debt limits to the tune of Rs9,018 crore on 7 November. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will auction investment limits for overseas investors for purchase of corporate bonds worth over Rs9,000 crore on Tuesday.

The auction will be conducted on NSE’s e-bid platform from 3.30pm to 5.30pm after the close of market hours, NSE said in a circular. The auction quota gives overseas investors the right to invest in debt up to the stipulated limit.

Till Friday, total investment in the corporate debt category reached Rs2,08,804 crore, 95.86% of the total permitted threshold of Rs2,17,822 crore, as per the latest update with depositories.

Consequently, the exchange will conduct an auction for the allocation of unutilised debt limits to the tune of Rs9,018 crore on 7 November.

In an auction conducted last month, investment limits for corporate bonds had attracted bids to the tune of Rs11,875 crore by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) against Rs10,502 crore put on offer.