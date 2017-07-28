Idea Celluar shares bounce back, end over 3% higher

This is the third straight quarterly loss for the Aditya Birla group firm as it has not been able to recover from the pressure of aggressive tariff war triggered by Mukesh Ambani- led Reliance Jio Infocomm. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Shares of Idea Cellular on Friday recovered early losses and ended over 3% higher even as the company posted a loss of Rs815.9 crore in the first quarter ended 30 June. The scrip opened the day on a weak note and further lost 5.77% to Rs87.30 in intra-day trade on BSE.

The stock later witnessed recovery and ended 3.13% higher at Rs95.55. At NSE, shares of the company went up by 3% to end at Rs95.55. On the equity volume front, 35.35 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 3 crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

The telecom company on Thursday posted a loss of Rs815.9 crore in the first quarter of current fiscal, impacted by sustained pressure from disruptive tariffs of Reliance Jio. This is the third straight quarterly loss for the Aditya Birla group firm as it has not been able to recover from the pressure of aggressive tariff war triggered by Mukesh Ambani- led Reliance Jio Infocomm.

Idea Cellular had posted a profit of Rs217.1 crore in the same period a year ago. Total revenue of Idea also declined by about 14% to Rs8,181.7 crore in the reported quarter from Rs9,552.4 crore in the corresponding period of 2016-17.