Mahindra Finance approves funds mop-up of up to Rs2,250 crore

Mahindra Finance said its board has constituted a securities issue committee to decide on the proposed issuance, including the issue price. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (Mahindra Finance) on Friday said its board has approved raising up to Rs2,250 crore through issuance of shares or convertible securities.

“The board of directors of the company has inter alia considered and approved the raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares or convertible securities subject to receipt of necessary approvals, if any, for an amount not exceeding Rs2,250 crore,” Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its board has constituted a securities issue committee to decide on the proposed issuance, including the issue price. The stock was trading 1.62% up at Rs423 on the BSE on Friday.