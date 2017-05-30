PFC shares sink 10% after weak Q4 results

New Delhi: Shares of Power Finance Corp (PFC) on Tuesday declined by nearly 10% after the company reported a standalone net loss of Rs3,409.49 crore in the quarter ended 31 March.

The stock fell 9.77%to Rs122.25 on BSE. At NSE, shares of the company slumped 9.81% to Rs 122.20. State-run Power Finance Corp on Monday reported a standalone net loss of Rs3,409.49 crore for the January-March quarter due to lower interest income and provisions for bad loans.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs1,259.65 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, PFC said in a regulatory filing.

The PSU also said the board of directors in its meeting decided not to recommend any final dividend for 2016-17 to be declared by the shareholders in the annual general meeting.

According to the statement, the company’s total standalone income was down at Rs 5,797.04 crore in the fourth quarter from R 6,786.99 crore a year ago.