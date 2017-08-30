Sensex rebounds 0.8%, financials lead gainers pack

BSE metal and BSE oil & gas indices led the gains. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Mumbai: Benchmark equity index Sensex rebounded on Wednesday morning tracking overnight gains on the Wall street, with financials such as Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC) and private banks contributing the most to the gains.

Major US stock indexes closed higher on Tuesday after recovering from steep early losses triggered by fears that hostilities in the Korean Peninsula could escalate.

At 9:48am, BSE’s 30-share Sensex was up 0.75% or 233.86 points at 31,622.25 points, while National Stock Exchange’s 50-share Nifty traded 0.78% or 75.95 points higher at 9,872 points.

“Market did rebound but the volumes are thin today, as staff at most brokerage firms is away due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai,” said Deven Choksey, group managing director at KR Choksey Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. Choksey.

“Most rollovers in derivatives segment happened yesterday, and the volumes are lacklustre today,” added Choksey.

Mortgage lender HDFC was up 1.46%, while private banks ICICI Bank Ltd, and HDFC Bank Ltd traded 0.94% and 0.61% higher. Market breadth was extremely positive with gainers were nearly 5 times the number of losers.

All sectoral indices traded higher. BSE metal and BSE oil & gas indices led the gains. They were up 1.80% and 1.53% respectively.

On Tuesday, Sensex and Nifty and declined more than 1% each, logging their worst single-day decline in nearly nine months.

Provisional data from NSE showed that foreign institutional investors or FIIs sold a net of Rs1,459.64 crore of Indian shares on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors or DIIs bought net of Rs1,391.33 crore of the asset class.