Rupee weakens marginally against US dollar in early trade

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Wednesday weakened marginally against the US dollar amid thin trading as traders wait for the outcome of a Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

The rupee opened at 64.43 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.42 a dollar, down 0.07% from its Tuesday’s close of 64.38.

According to a Bloomberg report, the US Federal Reserve is expected to keep rates on hold, traders are looking for comments that it could make on its balance sheet reduction plan.

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.447%, compared to its previous close of 6.43%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. The benchmark Sensex index rose 0.08% or 24.24 points to 32,252.51. So far this year, it has risen 21%.

So far this year, the rupee has gained 5.6%, while foreign investors bought $8.69 billion and $16.87 billion in local equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading lower.South Korean won was down 0.34%, Taiwan dollar 0.08%, Malaysian ringgit 0.08%, Thai baht 0.07%, China renminbi 0.05%, Indonesian rupiah 0.04% and Singapore dollar 0.04%. However, China offshore spot was up 0.08%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.06, up 0.01% from its previous close of 94.054.