Markets Live: Sensex, Nifty rise in opening trade, banking stocks fall

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty50 rose in opening hours on Tuesday. The Indian rupee, tracking Asian currencies, rose against the US dollar. The shares of ITC Ltd and Hindustan Unilever Ltd rise, whereas the shares of SBI and NTPC fall.

9.37am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 76 points, or 0.24%, to 31,214, while the Nifty 50 rises 16 points, or 0.16%, to 9,591.

9.30am: JP Group stocks were trading higher. Jaiprakash Associates Ltd rose 15%, Jaypee Infratech Ltd 20% and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd 11%.

9.25am: Videocon Industries Ltd hits 5% upper circuit first time after 25 consecutive sessions of hitting the lower circuit after huge block deal. Around 9.35 million shares of the company changed hands in two block deals, Bloomberg reported. However, details of the buyers and sellers were not known.

9.22am: Bank stocks were trading lower. Union Bank of India fell 2.7%, Punjab National Bank 2.4%, Bank of Baroda 2.4%, Canara Bank 2.4%, Indian Bank 2.3%, Allahabad Bank 2.2%, Andhra Bank 2.1%, Syndicate Bank 1.8%, Oriental Bank of Commerce 1.4% and IDBI Bank was down 1.4%

9.20am: Aurobindo Pharma rose 2.1% to Rs685.55. In the last one month, the stock gained 30%, while so far this year, it has gained 2%.

9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.43 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.42 a dollar, up 0.11% from its Friday’s close of 64.52

9.10am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.466% compared to its previous close of 6.460%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

9.05am: Asian currencies were trading mixed as investors fine-tune positions ahead of a speech by US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen. Philippines peso was down 0.14%, Thai baht 0.07%, while Japanese yen and Taiwan dollar fell 0.03% each. However, China offshore was up 0.07%, South Korean won 0.05%, Singapore dollar 0.05% and Malaysian ringgit rose 0.03%.

9.00am: In Asia, Japanese markets gained in morning trade. According to Bloomberg, markets elsewhere in Asia are trading mixed.