Market Live: Sensex, Nifty jump over 1% on Moody’s ratings upgrade

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty open higher on Friday. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Indian markets, rupee and 10-year bond prices surged on Friday after credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Services upgraded nation’s sovereign ratings to Baa2 from its lowest investment grade and changed the outlook on the rating to stable from positive.

“The decision to upgrade the ratings is underpinned by Moody’s expectation that continued progress on economic and institutional reforms will, over time, enhance India’s high growth potential and its large and stable financing base for government debt, and will likely contribute to a gradual decline in the general government debt burden over the medium term,” Moody’s said in a note.

The upgrade came at a time when Indian market is facing pain due to a surge in international crude oil prices—which may cause fiscal slippage—and accelerating inflation. Here are the latest updates from the markets:

■ 9.28am: BSE Sensex surged 363.01 points, or 1.10%, to 33,469.83, while the Nifty 50 gained 110.05 points, or 1.08%, to 10,324.80.

■ 9.25am: The Nifty Bank jumped 1.7% to 25,875.70 points. Banking stocks were major gainers in the rally. ICICI Bank Ltd gained 3%, State Bank of India 2.7%, HDFC Bank was up 1.4%, Punjab National Bank 4%, Bank of India 3.3%.

■ 9.18am: The rupee opened at 64.75 and touched a high of 64.63 or strengthened as much as 1.08%, its biggest gain since 14 March. At 9.17am, the rupee was trading at 64.70 a dollar, up 1% from its previous close of 65.32.

■ 9.15am: The 10-year bond yield slid 13 basis points, its steepest fall since 16 May, and was trading at 6.935% compared to its previous close of 7.062%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.