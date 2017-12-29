Bond yield falls after RBI cancels part of auction, rupee closes at nearly four-month high

The 10-year bond yield ended at 7.326%, compared to its previous close of 7.396%. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The 10-year bond yield on Friday fell seven basis points on the last trading session of year 2017 after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cancelled part of the scheduled bond auction.

The 10-year bond yield ended at 7.326%, compared to its previous close of 7.396%. So far this year bond prices fell over 80 basis points, making 2017 the worst year since 2009. Bond prices and yields move in opposite direction.

Of the total Rs15,000 crore in bonds up for auction RBI sold only Rs4,000 crore. According to the auction result RBI withdrew the sale of Rs3,000 crore in bonds due in 2022, Rs8,000 crore in bonds due in 2031.

The decision of cancelling part of the bond auction came after on Thursday bond yield surged over 17-month high due to additional borrowings announced by the government.

The government announced the additional borrowing plan on Wednesday after the goods and services tax (GST) data for December showed a slide in revenue receipts. The expanded market borrowing programme, analysts say, signals that the government may breach its fiscal deficit target of 3.2% of gross domestic product (GDP).

On Friday, the government breached its fiscal deficit target for the current fiscal year ending March 2018 in November. Data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) showed during April to November period, government’s fiscal deficit was 112% of its Rs5.5 trillion target for current fiscal year 2017-18.

Traders are already concerned by a surge in international crude oil prices, which may lead to higher inflation and may give less space to the Reserve Bank of India to cut rates.

After the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party won elections with a reduced majority in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat, analysts expect the government to resort to populist measures in the next budget to woo voters ahead of a string of state polls leading up to the 2019 general election.

Meanwhile, the rupee closed at nearly a four-month high against the US dollar tracking gains in the local equity markets.

The home currency ended at 63.87 a dollar—a level last seen on 8 September, up 0.33% from its previous close of 64.08. It opened at 64.07 and touched a high of 64.79 a dollar.

The currency strengthened nearly 6.35% in the year 2017, after depreciation for six consecutive year. So far this year, foreign investors have bought $7.73 billion and $23 billion in equity and debt, respectively.