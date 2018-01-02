Gold prices rise on global cues, jewellers’ buying

In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity were up by Rs50 each to Rs30,450 and Rs30,300 per 10 gram, respectively. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Gold prices edged higher by Rs50 to Rs30,450 per 10 gram at the bullion market on Tuesday, tracking a firm trend overseas amid scattered buying by local jewellers. However, silver slipped by Rs390 to Rs39,710 per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Apart from a firm global trend as weakness in dollar boosted safe haven demand, mild buying by local jewellers at the domestic spot market aided the uptrend in gold prices. Globally, gold rates rose 0.42% to $1,308 an ounce in Singapore.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity were up by Rs50 each to Rs30,450 and Rs30,300 per 10 gram, respectively. Sovereign however remained flat at Rs24,700 per piece of eight gram.

On the other hand, silver fell by Rs390 to Rs39,710 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs130 to Rs39,040 per kg. Silver coins however were unaltered at Rs73,000 for buying and Rs74,000 for selling of 100 pieces.