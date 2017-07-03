Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money
Last Published: Mon, Jul 03 2017. 12 22 PM IST

NMCE, ICEX to merge creating third biggest commodity exchange

The Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX) will hold a 62.8% stake in the merged entity, while National Multi Commodity Exchange (NMCE) shareholders will own the rest

Rajendra Jadhav
The NCME, ICEX merger has been approved by the boards of both commodity exchanges. Photo: Bloomberg
The NCME, ICEX merger has been approved by the boards of both commodity exchanges. Photo: Bloomberg

Latest News »

Mumbai: India’s National Multi Commodity Exchange (NMCE) will merge with Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX) creating the country’s third biggest commodity exchange, they said in a statement on Monday.

The ICEX will hold a 62.8% stake in the merged entity, while NMCE shareholders will own the rest, the companies said.

More From Livemint »

    The merger has been approved by the boards of both exchanges and is expected to be completed by December, subject to regulatory approvals, the companies said.

    First Published: Mon, Jul 03 2017. 11 44 AM IST
    Topics: NMCE ICEX multi commodity exchange commodity exchange merger

    Editor's Picks »

    Mint on Sunday »

    Share