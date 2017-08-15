The retail push into mutual funds

Photo: iStockphoto

India’s stock markets have been among the best performing in the world this year, with benchmark indices gaining close to 20%. The rise in stock prices has prompted a rush of investor money into mutual funds, taking the industry’s assets under management to close to Rs20 trillion at the end of July. Investor interest in equities, particularly through the systematic investment plan (SIP) route, where a fixed amount is invested at regular intervals, has meant that assets under management have doubled since May 2014, in a little over three years. Here are four charts that examine the drivers of this trend.

The cult of equity

There has been a perceptible shift to equity-oriented schemes compared with debt schemes. Equity schemes, including tax saving schemes, accounted for 35.7% of industry assets under management at the end of July, up 4.7 percentage points from a year ago. The rise in equity assets is due to price gains as well as the increase in fresh inflows.

Close to the peak

Net inflows into equity schemes in July were the highest in nine years. The highest was in in January 2008, when net inflows totalled Rs13,678 crore at the peak of the last bull run. The increasing preference for the SIP route is also seen clearly, with total investments of Rs4,947 crore in July, the highest ever.

Retail investors rush in

Individual investors now account for 48.1% of mutual fund assets, 2.9 percentage points higher than a year ago. Overall, they held Rs9.8 trillion of assets at the end of July. That’s a 39% increase compared with a 29% increase for institutional investors in mutual funds. Investments of individual investors in equity schemes jumped 50%.

Growth beyond the top cities

The rise in individual investor investments was well spread out. Investments from smaller towns (beyond the top 15 cities) grew 41% compared with 30% growth for the overall industry. Towns beyond the top 15 cities now hold 18% of mutual fund assets. The mix of investments in these towns is also more tilted towards equity schemes—55% compared with 31% for the top 15 cities. That is, however, not surprising, as institutional investors are mostly located in the metros. Only about 10% of institutional assets come from smaller towns.

Source: Association of Mutual Funds in India