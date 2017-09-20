RIL shares hit record high, Bharti Airtel, Idea stocks slump 6-7% as Trai slashes IUC

In 2017 so far, Bharti Airtel has gained 29.26%, while Idea Cellular has climbed 12.24%. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Shares of telecom companies Bharti Airtel Ltd, Idea Cellular Ltd and Reliance Communications Ltd slumped 6.2%, 7.4% and 4.2%, respectively, while those of Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, hit a record high at Rs872.10 (up 3.8%) intraday on Wednesday.

Investors are reacting negatively to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (Trai) new mandate wherein it has reduced interconnect usage charge (IUC) to 6 paise with effect from 1 October and totally scrapped it for all local calls starting 1 January 2020.

The move may see lower call charges as the telecom regulator has cut the rates paid by an operator for termination of mobile call on a rival network by almost half from current 14 paise.

According to a Mint report, analysts had earlier estimated that a reduction in IUC from 14 paise to 6 paise would mean a gain of around Rs3,800 crore for Reliance Jio and a corresponding loss for incumbents. Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities estimate Jio’s net spend on account of IUC to be in the region of Rs7,000-7,500 crore annually. Large incumbents such as Bharti Airtel, obviously, stand to lose a large chunk of this revenue stream, which contributes about 14-18% of their operating profits, Mint said.

In April-June quarter this fiscal, Bharti Airtel had reported its smallest profit in 18 quarters as the price war triggered by newcomer Reliance Jio led to a massive 75% fall. Its Q1 net profit was at Rs367 crore, 74.9% lower than the year-ago period. During the period, its net income was at Rs1,462 crore.

However, in 2017 so far, Bharti has gained 29.26%, while Idea Cellular climbed 12.24%, with the BSE Telecom index beating benchmark Sensex and Nifty. This year, BSE Telecom was up 25.04%, Sensex jumped 21.69%, while Nifty gained 23.97%.