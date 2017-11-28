Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open lower, RCom shares fall 7%
BSE Sensex opens lower by 45 points, while the Nifty 50 slips below 10,390. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Highlights
- 9.40 am ISTRCom shares fall 7% as China Development Bank files insolvency case
- 9.35 am ISTGlenmark Pharma shares fall 2% after USFDA issues observations
- 9.30 am ISTEris Lifesciences shares gain on outperform rating from Credit Suisse
- 9.22 am ISTSensex, Nifty open lower
- 9.16 am ISTRupee trades lower against US dollar
- 9.13 am ISTBond yield rises
- 9.10 am ISTAsian currencies trade lower
- Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opened lower on Tuesday against the previous session’s closing. The broader NSE’s Nifty, too, fell in the morning hours. The Indian rupee opened lower against the US dollar. The shares of Cipla, Maruti, HDFC rose, whereas the shares of NTPC and ONGC fell. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.40 am ISTRCom shares fall 7% as China Development Bank files insolvency caseReliance Communications Ltd fell 7% to Rs12.45 after China Development Bank has become the first lender to file a case against debt-ridden Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.
- 9.16 am ISTRupee trades lower against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Tuesday was trading marginally lower against the US dollar, tracking losses in the Asian currencies market. The home currency was trading at 64.56 a dollar, down 0.08% from its Monday’s close of 64.50. The rupee opened at 64.49 a dollar.
- 9.13 am ISTBond yield risesIndia’s 10-year bond yield on Tuesday gained for sixth consecutive session to hit a 15-month high as traders were concerned on fiscal slippages after government’s goods and services tax collection slipped nearly 10% from a month ago. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.073%, a level last seen on 6 September 2016, compared to its previous close of 7.056%.
- 9.10 am ISTAsian currencies trade lowerAsian currencies were trading lower. China offshore spot was down 0.14%, Japanese yen 0.14%, South Korean won 0.12%, China renminbi 0.12%, Indonesian rupiah 0.11%, Malaysian ringgit 0.09% and Singapore dollar 0.07%. The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 92.917, up 0.03% from its previous close of 92.904.
First Published: Tue, Nov 28 2017. 09 27 AM IST
