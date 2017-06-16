Markets Live: Sensex, Nifty rise, IPCA labs shares fall 15% on USFDA crackdown

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex rebounded 107 points and the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 9,600-mark on Friday, propelled by the exports growth in May amid mixed Asian cues. The 30-share index recovered sharply by 107 points, or 0.34%, to 31,182.73, with all sectoral indices led by auto, consumer durables, realty and oil and gas trading in the positive zone. The gauge had lost 80.18 points in the previous session. The NSE Nifty moved up by 30.10 points, or 0.31%, to 9.608.15. Risk appetite got a push after India’s exports grew 8.32% to $24.01 billion in May, mainly on account of robust performance by sectors such as petroleum, chemicals, engineering goods as well as gems and jewellery.

Global crude falling to a seven-month low supported the positive mood. Major contributers to the index were Tata Motors, M&M, NTPC, GAIL, ITC Ltd, Tata Steel, Coal India, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, TCS and Maruti Suzuki, gaining by up to 1.46%. Meanwhile, DIIs bought shares worth a net Rs854.85 crore while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs654.35 crore on Thursday, as per provisional data.

11.00am: Pharma stocks fall. Lupin Ltd shares fall 3.3%, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd shares fall 1.4%, Cipla falls 1.4%, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd 1.2%, Fortis Healthcare 2.5%, Cadila Healthcare Ltd 1.6%, Strides Shasun Ltd 1.5%.

10.20am: Telecom stocks trade higher. Idea Cellular Ltd rose 3.6%, Reliance Communications Ltd rose 1.3%, Bharti Airtel Ltd rose 0.2%.

10.15am: Oil equipment companies were trading higher. GOL Offshore Ltd rose 20%, Aban Offshore Ltd rose 7.4%, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India Ltd rose 13%, Oil Country Tubular Ltd rose 18%.

10.10am: IT stocks fell. Wipro Ltd fell 2.3%, Infosys Ltd 0.6%, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd 0.5%, Tech Mahindra Ltd 0.6%, HCL Technologies Ltd 0.6%,

10.00am: Tata Motors Ltd rose 1.5% to Rs 455. Tata Motors Ltd and two other group entities will sell a 43% stake in Tata Technologies Ltd to an affiliate of US-based private equity firm Warburg Pincus Llc for $360 million (Rs2,231 crore), seeking to raise funds to reduce debt.

9.50am: Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd rose 2% to Rs 937 after the company said its combination therapy for asthma received import and marketing permission from the Drug Controller General of India.

9.40am: BSE Sensex closed higher by 30 points, or 0.10%, to 31,106, while the Nifty 50 rose 19 points, or 0.20%, to 9,597.

9.35am: According to CNBC TV report, Essar Steel, Bhushan Steel, Alok Industries, JP Infra, Lanco Infra, Monnet Ispat, Jyoti structure, ABG Shipyard, and Amtek Auto are in the list of 12 account to be sent to IBC. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said that 12 accounts representing about 25% of the gross bad loans in the banking system would be eligible for immediate reference for bankruptcy proceedings.

9.30am: Bhushan Steel Ltd fell 4%, Alok Industries Ltd 3%, Jaypee Infratech Ltd 5.1%, Lanco Infratech 6.3%, Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd 4.4%, Jyoti Structures Ltd 12%, ABG Shipyard Ltd 4%, Amtek Auto Ltd 10%.

9.20am: Ipca Laboratories Ltd fell 15% to Rs437 after the company said in a notice to BSE that it received communications from US drug regulator (USFDA) stating that all the drugs manufactured from its units situated at SEZ Indore and Piparia manufacturing facilities will be refused admission in the US until it demonstrates that the drugs manufactured from these manufacturing sites and intended for the US market are in compliance with CGMP (current good manufacturing practice).

9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.67 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.65 a dollar, down 0.18% from its Thursday’s close of 64.54.

9.10am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.482% compared to its previous close of 6.474%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

9.00am: South Korean won was down 0.68%, Taiwan dollar falls 0.38%, Philippines peso falls 0.33%, Malaysian ringgit falls 0.26%, Japanese yen falls 0.23%, China offshore falls 0.15%, Indonesian rupiah falls 0.13%, China renminbi falls 0.07% and Singapore dollar falls 0.05%.

With inputs from PTI