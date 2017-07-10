Market Live: Sensex hits record high, NSE faces system glitch, IT stocks jump

Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex on Monday soared 235 points to hit an all-time high of 31,595 after quarterly corporate earnings optimism gave domestic institutional and retail investors much hope to go in for fresh bets. Blue-chip TCS is scheduled to announce its quarterly results on 13 July. After opening strong, the 30-share index rose further by 234.83 points, or 0.74%, to hit a new peak of 31,595.46, breaking its previous life-time high (intra-day) of 31,522.87 reached on 22 June. The gauge had shed 8.71 points on Friday.

All sectoral indices led by technology, IT, realty, PSU, healthcare and bank were in the green, gaining up to 1.58%. The data for the 50-share NSE Nifty, however, was not available as stock rates did not update due to a technical glitch. Covering-up of short positions helped lift the index too. A mixed trend at other Asian bourses following a rally on Wall Street on Friday on the back of forecast-busting US jobs data cheered investors here. Major gainers were Bharti Airtel, TCS, Lupin, Sun Pharma and Wipro, surging by up to 3.73 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng firmed up 0.95% while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.68%. Shanghai Composite, however, fell 0.39% in early trade today. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.44% higher on Friday

■ 10.40am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 201 points, or 0.64%, to 31,562. AU Small Finance Bank on Monday made a stock market debut at 52% premium after its initial public offering (IPO) subscribed nearly 29 times last week.

■ 10.00am: Shriram and IDFC group stocks fell after brokerages termed the merger deal as negative. The proposed merger between IDFC Ltd and Shriram Capital will not only be complex, but will also involve a painful transition, said analysts. They pointed out a range of pressure points including regulatory hurdles and a potential asset-liability mismatch for IDFC Bank Ltd, apart from cultural and people challenges.

■ 9.45am: Shriram Transport Finance Ltd fell 4.1%, Shriram City Union 4%, IDFC 3.7%, IDFC Bank 1.5%.

■ 9.30am: Tata Motors Ltd rose 2.7% to Rs448.45 after the company reported retail sales of 51,591 units for June, up 11% from the same month last year. During the April-June quarter, the company retailed 1,37,463 units, up 3.5% from the same period of last year.

■ 9.24am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 199 points, or 0.64%, to 31,560, while the Nifty 50 rises 22 points, or 0.22%, to 9,687.

■ 9.22am: Biocon Ltd fell 5% to Rs321.05 after the company said that while it has received GMP approval for its biologics drug substance facilities from French Regulator ANSM, its drug product unit will need to be re-inspected.

■ 9.20am: Care Ratings Ltd rose 10% to Rs1,725.05 after ET reported that Fitch looking to buy into the Mumbai-based ratings agency just about 10 days after rival Crisil bought Canara Bank’s 8.9% stake in CARE.

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.56 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.53 a dollar, up 0.10% from its Friday’s close of 64.60.

■ 9.10am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.543%, compared to its previous close of 6.532%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.00am: Asian markets gained in morning trade. Stocks rose helped by US markets gains over the weekend. S&P 500 gained 0.64% to 2,425 on strong employment date.

With inputs from PTI