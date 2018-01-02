Bitcoin starts new year by declining, first time since 2015

The cryptocurrency fluctuated in early Asian trading on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

Bitcoin is already having a bad year.

For the first time since 2015, the cryptocurrency began a new year by declining, extending its slide from a record $19,511 reached on 18 December.

The virtual coin traded at $13,624.56 as of 5pm in New York on Monday, down 4.8% from Friday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s also a fall from the $14,156 it hit Sunday, according to coinmarketcap.com, which tracks daily prices. The cryptocurrency fluctuated in early Asian trading on Tuesday.

Bitcoin got off to a much stronger start last year, and then kept that momentum going, helping to create a global frenzy for cryptocurrencies. It rose 3.6% on the first day of 2017 to $998, data from coinmarketcap.com shows. It ended the year up more than 1,300%.

That rally drew a growing number of competitors and last month brought bitcoin to Wall Street in the form of futures contracts. It reached the 18 December peak hours after CME Group Inc. debuted its derivatives agreements, which some traders said would encourage short position-taking. Bloomberg