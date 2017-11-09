Opening bell: Asian markets extend gains; Reliance Infra, RCom in news
Asian stocks gain in morning trade
Asian markets opened with gains, tracking the earnings season and gains in the US markets. US stocks closed in green. S&P 500 at 2,594 points is up 0.14%.
Trade unions to go on strike today
The country’s largest trade unions said they will launch a nationwide strike from Thursday demanding more jobs, better wages and pensions, reports Mint.
Airtel, Reliance Jio among firms keen on buying RCom stake, assets
About a dozen companies, including Bharti Airtel Ltd and Reliance Jio Ltd, have evinced interest in buying majority stake or some of the assets of debt-laden Reliance Communications (RCom), reports PTI.
Reliance Infra bags EPC contract for two Kudankulam units
Reliance Infrastructure has bagged an EPC contract for units 3 and 4 of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project in Tamil Nadu, reports The Hindu Business Line. EPC is engineering procurement and construction. According to The Economic Times, the order can be worth Rs1,000 crore.
Punjab National Bank to merge, relocate up to 300 branches
In a restructuring exercise meant to make operations more efficient, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has identified 300 branches to either be merged with better run ones, or be relocated.
Arvind to demerge, list branded apparel, engineering businesses
Arvind Ltd will demerge and publicly list its branded apparel and engineering businesses to focus better on its core textiles business, the company said.
Amara Raja Batteries, Tata Motors earnings today
It will be a results heavy day. Amara Raja Batteries Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, HPCL Ltd, The India Cements Ltd, Page Industries Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd and SRF Ltd are some of the companies that will release their earnings for the September quarter on Thursday.
