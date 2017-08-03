Bata India shares close nearly 7% higher after Q1 results

Bata India shares jumped 6.61% to settle at Rs622.05 on BSE. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: Shares of Bata India today ended with nearly 7% gains after the company reported a 19.60% increase in its net profit for the quarter ended June. The stock jumped 6.61% to settle at Rs622.05 on BSE. During the day, it soared 7.11% to Rs 625—its 52-week high.

At NSE, shares of the company surged 6.23% to end at Rs621.50. The company’s market valuation went up by Rs496.06 crore to Rs7,995.06 crore.

In terms of equity volume, 7.90 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 84 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

Net profit rose 19.60% to Rs60.4 crore for April-June period. The corresponding figure in the previous fiscal was Rs50.5 crore, Bata India said in a statement.

Net sales during the quarter under review grew 10.13% to Rs743.1 crore, as against Rs674.7 crore in the year- ago period.