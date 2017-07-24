Greece to return to bond market after three-year hiatus

Athens: Greece will return to the bond market after a three-year hiatus, banking on investor interest in its recovery story.

The country, which was the epicentre of the European sovereign crisis that began in 2009, is looking to sell of five-year bonds, according to an Athens Stock Exchange filing. It is also inviting holders of 4.75% bonds due in 2019 to “tender such existing notes for purchase for cash,” according to the statement.

With the sale, the government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is seeking to chalk out a path for an exit from the current bailout program which ends in August 2018 while also capping the country’s financing needs in 2019, expected to be about €19 billion. After not being able to convince creditors to reduce its debt burden and being left out of the European Central Bank’s bond-purchase program, Greece is testing the market.

The bonds are expected to price on Tuesday, according to the statement. Bloomberg