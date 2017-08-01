Market Live: Nifty, Sensex trade higher, Tech Mahindra shares jump

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty open higher. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The Nifty rose to 10,101 and the Sensex rallied over 100 points on Tuesday, fuelled by strong corporate earnings and positive global developments. Participants were upbeat about the Reserve Bank’s (RBI) monetary policy meet on Wednesday, which is expected to announce a cut in rates, traders said. The Nifty rallied, knocking off its previous intra-day high of 10,085.90 it touched Wednesday. Sensex had risen 205.06 points in the previous session to close at an all-time high of 32,514.94. Sectoral indices metal, auto, IT, realty, healthcare and consumer durables were in the positive space, rising up to 0.99%, on earnings optimism. Prominent gainers were Wipro, Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp, Hindustan Unilever and Bharti Airtel, helping the broader Nifty to trade at new life high. A firm trend in the rest of Asia following a record close on Wall Street contributed to the forward movement. Here are the latest updates

■ 10.30am: Maruti, DrReddy’s and Wipro shares rise posting gains to the tune of 2.69%, 2.06%, and 2.06%, respectively.

■ 9.50am: Trent Ltd rose 6.2% to Rs284.45 after the company reported 65% increase in its June quarter net profit to Rs38 crore from a year ago.

■ 9.40am: Biocon Ltd fell 1.2% to Rs379.95 after a news report said that US drug regulator issued form 483 observations.

■ 9.30am: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd fell 3.4% to Rs999.80 after rating firm CLSA, Nomura and Credit Suisse has downgraded the stock to ‘sell’, ‘reduce’ and ‘neutral’ respectively.

■ 9.25am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 30 points, or 0.09%, to 32,545, while the Nifty 50 rises 14 points, or 0.14%, to 10,091.

■ 9.20am: Tech Mahindra scrip rose 5.2% to Rs405.25 after the company reported 6.5% rise in net profit at Rs798.6 crore for the quarter ended 30 June. Revenues of the fifth largest software exporter grew 6% to Rs7,336.1 crore in the reported quarter as against Rs6,920.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

■ 9.18am: InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo owner) rose 2.3% to Rs1,320 after the company reported a 37% increase in net profit to Rs811.14 crore for the quarter ended June. It’s the highest quarterly profit posted by an Indian airline ever.

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.11 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.11 a dollar, up 0.11% from its Tuesday’s close of 64.19.

■ 9.12am: Bharat Electronics Ltd rose 2.7% to Rs183.85 after the company reported net profit of Rs125.32 crore in the quarter ended 30 June, up 247.24% from Rs36.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2016. Sales rose 98.36% to Rs1,694.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2017 as against Rs854.30 crore during the previous quarter of last fiscal.

■ 9.10am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.466%, compared to its previous close of 6.469%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.05am: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose 1.6% to Rs708.45. Glenmark Pahrmaceuticals Inc., USA has received an approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Desonide Cream, 0.05%.

■ 9.00am: Asian currencies were trading higher. Taiwan dollar was up 0.16%, Philippines peso 0.15%, South Korean won 0.15%, Japanese yen 0.11%, China renminbi 0.1%, Japanese yen 0.1%, Malaysian ringgit 0.09%, China Offshore 0.07%.

With inputs from PTI