HDIL shares fall 45% in five sessions, hit 41-month low

Mumbai: Shares of Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) fell over 45% in the last five trading sessions, hitting over 41-month low, after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted insolvency application against its arm Guruashish Construction Pvt. Ltd filed by Union Bank of India.

In intraday trade, the stock hit a low of Rs45.10, a level last seen on 6 March 2014, and fell as much as 20%. At 10am, the scrip was trading at Rs52.25 on the BSE, down 7.3% from its previous close. So far this year, it has fallen 6%.

The company said in a notice to the BSE that NCLT had appointed insolvency resolution professionals to carry out the functions. The company will file a reply and take appropriate measures.

According to a CNBC TV report, HDIL is in talks with Union Bank of India for a one-time settlement to stop insolvency proceedings against its arm. The company said it is looking to sell two assets to pay out its arm’s debt.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines say that if a resolution plan is found within 270 days, the company will head for liquidation.

Guruashish Construction has defaulted on Rs250 crore repayment to Union Bank of India earlier this year which led the bank to file a bankruptcy plea against the company.

Lord Abbett Securities and Societe Generale has sold its holdings in the company via a block deal on 7 August. Lord Abbett sold 3.07 million shares and Societe Generale sold 2.53 million shares of the company, according to National Stock Exchange data.

HDIL will report its June quarter earnings on 11 August. As of March 2017, the company has a total debt of Rs2,476.56 crore.