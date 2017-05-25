Pact to speed up bitcoin transactions drives digital currency to record high

Before the pact, the digital currency faced a swelling backlog of transactions due to a cap on the amount of data the bitcoin blockchain can process. Photo: Bloomberg

London: Bitcoin’s seemingly unstoppable rally has just been given new impetus.

The cryptocurrency extended its surge by 10% to a record-high of $2,690 on Thursday, bringing gains this year to 182%, after an agreement to upgrade the speed of processing transactions.

Before the pact, which was revealed on Tuesday, the digital currency faced a swelling backlog of transactions due to a cap on the amount of data the bitcoin blockchain can process. Disagreements over the right solution had fuelled fears the digital asset would be split into two.

This week, Barry Silbert, founder of the Digital Currency Group, posted a pact signed by more than 50 companies on increasing the block size and activating “segregated witness”, a new way of verifying transactions.

“It’s pretty significant to put this forward, have a consensus and move forward with a solution,” said Ryan Rabaglia, head trader at Octagon Strategy Ltd., a digital-currency trading firm in Hong Kong. “It’s always been on the backburner as something that can potentially disrupt bitcoin’s growth.”

While the signatories represent 83% of bitcoin hashing power, many similar agreements have fallen through in the past, including one that was supposed to be activated in July this year. SegWit, which was released last year, has also drawn ire from some corners of the bitcoin community.

“The whole industry is a bit immature in ways,” Rabaglia said. Bloomberg