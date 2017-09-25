Livemint

Last Published: Mon, Sep 25 2017. 12 28 PM IST

Diverging stimulus pitches India bonds against Indonesia

Indian bonds are offering the highest real yields over Indonesian debt since 2015, thanks to expectations of a divergence in policy stimulus between the two countries
Masaki Kondo
Yields on India and Indonesian 10-year bonds are at 6.63% and 6.27% respectively, the highest in Asia. Photo: iStock
Singapore: Indian bonds are offering the highest real yields over Indonesian debt since 2015, thanks to expectations of a divergence in policy stimulus between the two countries.

Bank Indonesia unexpectedly cut its policy rate last Friday, citing the low inflation outlook. That same week, India’s 10-year yield jumped seven basis points after ET Now reported the government is weighing a possible stimulus worth 400 billion rupees and may relax the fiscal deficit target for this year.

India inflation has averaged just 2.47% in the past five months, compared with 4.11% in Indonesia. As a result, the inflation-adjusted yield advantage that India’s 10-year notes offer over Indonesia’s widened to 202 basis points, the most since April 2015. This is a marked turnaround from November when the reverse was true, with a spread as low as minus 400 basis points.

Yields on India and Indonesian 10-year bonds are at 6.63% and 6.27% respectively, the highest in Asia. Both nations are rated at BBB minus by S&P Global Ratings with stable outlook. Bloomberg

First Published: Mon, Sep 25 2017. 12 28 PM IST
Topics: Indian bonds India debt Indonesian bonds FIIs FPIs

