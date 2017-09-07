Rupee trades higher against US dollar in opening trade

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.508% compared to its previous close of 6.507%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The rupee on Thursday strengthened marginally against the US dollar, tracking gains in the Asian currencies markets.

The rupee opened at 64.03 a dollar. At 9.10am, the rupee was trading at 64.04 a dollar, up 0.12% from its Tuesday’s close of 64.11.

Asian currencies were trading higher as tensions surrounding North Korea outweighed positive sentiment arising from an extension of the US debt limit.

South Korean won was up 0.58%, Malaysian ringgit 0.55%, Taiwan dollar 0.12%, Singapore dollar 0.11%, Japanese yen 0.1%, Thai baht 0.08% and China offshore 0.08%.

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.508% compared to its previous close of 6.507%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The benchmark Sensex index rose 0.42% or 134.16 points to 31,796.13. So far this year, it has risen over 19.1%.

So far this year, the rupee has gained 5.8%, while foreign institutional investors bought $6.88 billion and $19.95 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 92.197, down 0.11% from its previous close of 92.29.