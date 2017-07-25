Livemint

Last Published: Tue, Jul 25 2017. 12 59 PM IST

Justdial announces Rs84 crore share buyback offer

Justdial will buy back equity shares for up to Rs84 crore from its shareholders at a price not exceeding Rs700 per share

At the maximum buyback price, Justdial would purchase a maximum of 11.98 lakh shares, or around 1.72% of the existing paid-up equity share capital, from the shareholders.
    New Delhi: Local search engine Justdial on Tuesday said it will buy back equity shares for up to Rs84 crore from its shareholders at a price not exceeding Rs700 per share.

    In a regulatory filing, Justdial said its board of directors “considered and approved the proposal to buyback of the company’s fully paid-up equity shares” from its shareholders from the open market.

    The company will buy back shares for a “total amount not exceeding Rs83.91 crore, and at a price not exceeding Rs700 per equity share”, according to the filing. At the maximum buyback price, the company would purchase a maximum of 11.98 lakh shares, or around 1.72% of the existing paid-up equity share capital, from the shareholders, the filing said.

    Justdial’s board also appointed Abhishek Bansal as chief financial officer of the company. The stock was trading 2.80% higher at Rs389.70 on the BSE.

    First Published: Tue, Jul 25 2017. 12 17 PM IST
    Topics: Justdial share buyback buyback Justdial shares share price

