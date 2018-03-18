Finding her direction with the help of a detailed financial map

Gurgaon-based Supriya Rocha has been an advertising and marketing professional all her life but what she wanted to be an entrepreneur. While she was fairly conversant with her finances, starting a business meant taking a closer look and ensuring that some basics were well taken care of. “For long I was managing finances on my own, and I used to read quite a bit. I have been investing in stocks, mutual funds and real estate for long. But at one point I felt expert advice was needed,” said Supriya.

During her initial conversations with Amit Kukreja, her financial aims were “dissected.” She not only had to think about the role finances played in her life, but also her risk appetite—Supriya acknowledges that she has a high appetite for risk.

First steps

After the initial conversations came the collection of information on current expenses, income and liabilities. This brought things into a sharper perspective. While Supriya was aware of her investments and other finances, “Things became a lot more organised,” she said. “At this point in life, I wanted to be more precise.” This also helped her gauge how much to invest in her business.

A closer look at Supriya’s investments showed that unlike most people, her’s were almost entirely in equity-based products. “I was advised to not put all the eggs in one basket, and invest a little in debt products also. I have started doing that,” she said. “At times, a little bit of rationale is needed to ensure that not too big a risk is taken all the time.”

Other important changes were, getting out of fixed deposits and paying more attention to cash flow. She has also been advised to go for a term insurance plan. “Maybe in another month or two, I will,” she said.

Among Supriya’s goals is her daughter’s postgraduation abroad and supporting her sporting interests. Ariana is 18 years old and in the first year of graduation. She is also a state-level badminton player. “It takes a lot of money as a family to maintain a badminton player—there is a lot of travel and there are academies that she attends. A good investment pattern ensures that all this can happen with a smile,” said Supriya.

Another important and ongoing goal for Supriya is her business and ensuring that it gathers steam “without looking for funding.”

“What this money also means is that I get the freedom to get on with business on my terms and the way I would like to. That needs to continue for at least a year; it has to be self-financed,” she said. Both mother and daughter love to travel as well, and there is significant work-related travel too. “So, a separate budget was created for travel,” she said.

Since there were so many types of expenses, it was suggested that Supriya continue with her brand consultancy work. “Amit (Kukreja) rightly pointed out the importance of income from this source when my e-commerce business is still in its infancy,” said Supriya.

Experience matters

As a person who has had a busy professional life, Supriya is well aware of what money can do, and therefore it should be utilised to the fullest. “Maybe not at 18, but at say 30 years of age your money should make start making money for you. That way, by the time you are 50 or 60years old, you are able to relax more and follow your heart.”

At present, she is reading Millionaire Success Habits: The Gateway to Wealth & Prosperity (by Dean Graziosi). “He says that while many people call money bad, it’s only when you don’t have it that do you realise it’s importance. I absolutely buy into this,” she said

A financial plan has stitched together a foundation that can support Supriya’s expectations for her company and her daughter.

--------------------

My Plan

--------------------

Name: Supriya Rocha

Age: 49

Profession: Founder of e-commerce company, karmadori.com

City: Gurgaon

Financial planner: Amit Kukreja, founder, amitkukreja.com

What the planner said:

1. Improve cash flows

2. Reduce equity-based investments

3. Increase debt products

4. Get a term life insurance plan