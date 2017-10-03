Nifty hits 9,850, Sensex climbs over 200 points ahead of RBI policy

In September, the Sensex fell 1.41% after a decline of 2.41% in August. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The markets are steady on the first day of trading in October after tumultuous sessions last month. Positive global cues and firm auto sales data are driving positive sentiment ahead of Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy review on Wednesday. In September, the Sensex fell 1.41% after a decline of 2.41% in August.

At 10:50am, the Sensex was up 232.19 points or 0.74% at 31,515.91, while the Nifty was hovering around 9,850. The 50-share index gained 65.25 points or 0.67% at 9,853.85.

Autos stocks were rallying led by gains in Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, M&M and Hero MotoCorp. BSE Auto, BSE Healthcare, BSE Metal and BSE Oil & Gas indices were up around 1% during the day.

According to a Mint report, launches and festive demand lifted car sales in September. Sales of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rose 9.6% to 150,521 units in September from a year ago. Tata Motors’s domestic sales rose 25% to 53,965 units in the month.

In terms of specific stocks, Reliance Communication slipped 9% after it snapped off merger talks with Aircel. The Anil Ambani-led telecom company called off the merger on Sunday, citing “legal and regulatory” delays.

Going ahead, the markets will continue to focus on policy decisions on taxation and infrastructure spending in the US along with its balance sheet unwinding, according to Kotak Securities Ltd. It said in a report on 3 October that tensions between the US and North Korea will continue to have an adverse impact on the markets. “OPEC’s move to tighten global supplies may continue to keep oil prices on an uptrend. Domestically, markets are likely to focus on the upcoming RBI policy, government’s plan to revive the growth in economy as well as Q2FY18 results,” the research firm said.

Meanwhile, most economists expect the central bank to maintain status quo on interest rates in its credit policy review.

Fitch Ratings has lowered India’s economic growth forecast for the current fiscal to 6.9% from 7.4% after the gross domestic product (GDP) growth “unexpectedly faltered” in the April-June quarter. However, the credit rating agency expects economic activity to accelerate in the second half of the year, as impact of demonetisation and goods and service tax (GST), which have dampened growth in the short term, are expected to wane.

“The RBI cut its policy rate to 6% in August, resuming the monetary easing cycle initiated in early 2015. However, monetary policy loosening has taken place in the context of rapidly falling inflation, implying that the RBI’s policy stance as measured by the real policy rate has not been so accommodative,” it said in a report.