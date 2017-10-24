 NIA IPO opens on 1 November, price band at Rs770-800 per share - Livemint
NIA IPO opens on 1 November, price band at Rs770-800 per share

New India Assurance sets a price band of Rs770-800 a share for its IPO, which will run from 1-3 November, people familiar with the deal told Reuters
Reuters
The New India Assurance IPO will close on 3 November.
New Delhi: India’s state-run New India Assurance Co. Ltd has set a price band of Rs770-800 a share for its initial public offering (IPO) opening on 1 November, people familiar with the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.

At the upper end of the price range, the IPO would raise Rs9,600. The sale will close on 3 November, said the sources, declining to be identified as the details are not public.

Recently, the company’s top management had completed the overseas road shows and had seen robust response for the issue, according to PTI. The company had appointed Kotak, Axis Bank, Nomura, IDFC and Yes Bank for the IPO.

