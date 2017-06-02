Opening bell: Asian markets open higher; Auto companies, ONGC, RCom in news

US markets close at record high, Asian stocks edge up

US markets closed at record highs. S&P 500 at 2,430 is up 0.76% on strong employment data. Tracking the cues Asian markets opened firm.

Tata Sons planning merger of smaller Tata companies

Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran is planning to consolidate group firms to weed out duplication and increase efficiency, reports Mint.

Factory growth slows to three-month low in May

India’s factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.

Aviation ministry to plan Air India privatization

Finance and defence minister Arun Jaitley has said the civil aviation ministry has been asked to plan for the privatization of Air India Ltd, reports Mint.

Maruti, Mahindra, post double-digit growth in car sales

Auto majors Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Honda Cars India Ltd and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd posted double digit growth in the domestic sales of their passenger vehicles in May on the back of new models and utility vehicles.

ONGC likely to buy government stake in HPCL

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (ONGC) is likely to acquire the central government’s majority stake in refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL) by the end of this financial year, reports Mint.

RCom debt: Banks to discuss debt restructuring proposals today

Lenders to Reliance Communication Ltd (RCom) have convened a meeting on Friday to discuss restructuring proposals for the debt-ridden telecom firm, reports Mint.