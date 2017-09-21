Livemint

Last Published: Thu, Sep 21 2017. 03 48 PM IST

WTO says global trade rebounding, sees 2017 growth of 3.6%

Global trade is rebounding strongly with commerce expected to grow by 3.6% in 2017, the World Trade Organization (WTO) has said
Tom Miles
The pace of growth of global trade will be moderate next year and is estimated at 3.2%, within a range of 1.4-4.4%, the WTO said. Photo: AFP
The pace of growth of global trade will be moderate next year and is estimated at 3.2%, within a range of 1.4-4.4%, the WTO said. Photo: AFP

Geneva: Global trade is rebounding strongly, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Thursday, with commerce expected to grow by 3.6% in 2017, well above last year’s figure of 1.3% and also up from the WTO’s April forecast of 2.4%.

The rapid acceleration was due to last year’s low base, a resurgence of Asian trade flows and recovering North American import demand.

The pace will moderate next year and is estimated at 3.2%, within a range of 1.4-4.4%, the WTO said. Reuters

First Published: Thu, Sep 21 2017. 03 48 PM IST
