Avanti Feeds shares jump over 7000% in five years

Avanti Feeds is a key beneficiary of the shrimp aquaculture wave that started in India post 2009, according to analysts. Photo: iStock

Mumbai: Share prices of Avanti Feeds Ltd have jumped nearly 300% in 2017 so far. The shrimp feed manufacturer and exporter of shrimp soared 7361.76% in the last five years.

In the period starting from 2012, Avanti Feeds is one of the best performing companies among all firms listed on the BSE. In contrast, the benchmark Sensex index has risen 103% in five years, and has gained around 18% so far in 2017.

Avanti Feeds is a key beneficiary of the shrimp aquaculture wave that started in India post 2009, according to analysts. India’s shrimp industry changed after the government allowed cultivation of non-native Pacific white shrimp or King Prawn also known as P Vannamei species, whose global prices were much lower than the Black Tiger variety.

Indian shrimp exports to US picked up pace after the outbreak of Early Mortality Syndrome (EMS) in South Asian countries in 2009-2012, which didn’t affect white prawns cultivated in India, said Depesh Kashyap, analyst at Equirus Securities Pvt. Ltd.

India’s share in global shrimp production was only 2.8% in 2010, but it has been on the upward trajectory after the introduction of P Vannamei in 2010.

Avanti Feeds earns 85% of its revenue by selling shrimp feed and the rest from exports of frozen shrimp. The Telangana-based company manufactures shrimp feed and sells it to farmers for cultivating shrimps in aquaculture.

The company, then, purchases these shrimp from farmers and, after processing them, sells them in the export market. Major destinations of processed shrimp are USA, European Union and Japan.

“Sales of Avanti Feed’s shrimps feed business have increased to Rs1,731.8 crore in FY16 from Rs55 crore in FY10 post the introduction of P Vannamei in 2009. Another major factor for increase in sales has been the technical and marketing tie-up with Thai Union Foods (TUF),” said Kashyap.

The company is likely to increase its feed capacity by 175,000MTPA which will be operational by March 2018, while its current feed business market share—currently 43%—is expected to reach 50-55% in the next two years, said analysts.

“Avanti Feeds is expected to see continuous growth as it is a market leader in shrimp feeds business and will cater to the ever-increasing demand globally,” said an analyst, who did not want to be named.

Indian shrimp exports to the US have grown at an average rate of 60% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2017 and India’s market share in US shrimp imports has risen to 34% in June from 25% in 2016, according to a 14 August note by Equirus.

The company reported sales of Rs998 crore in the first quarter of FY18, registering 38% annual growth, while domestic feed business grew 40% year-on-year largely led by volumes.

Shrimp processing business in India also posted strong growth of 25% (year-on-year), while Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margins were at a record high of 23%, aided by benign raw material prices, according to analysts.

Valuation-wise, its one-year forward price-to-earnings ratio is 24.49. According to Kashyap, the valuation of Avanti Feeds is reasonable. He expects earnings per share (EPS) of over 30% in FY18, factoring in lower raw material costs.

According to the ministry of commerce and industry, shrimp exports increased by 16.21% in terms of quantity and 20.33% in dollar terms in 2016-17. The export of Vannamei shrimp improved from 2, 56,699 MT to 3,29,766 MT in 2016-17, registering a growth of 28.46% in quantity.

The stock closed at Rs1,923.35, down 0.3% on Tuesday.