Gold prices drop on muted demand, weak global cues in Mumbai

Pure gold (99.9 purity) also came down by a similar margin to close at Rs29,555 per 10 grams from Rs29,721 in Mumbai. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Mumbai: Gold prices Monday drifted lower by Rs166 per 10 grams at the bullion market in Mumbai amid weak global cues coupled with slackened demand from local jewellers and retailers.

Silver too weakened by Rs391 per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units. Standard gold (99.5 purity) declined by Rs166 to end at Rs29,405 per 10 grams from last Friday’s closing level of Rs29,571. Pure gold (99.9 purity) also came down by a similar margin to close at Rs29,555 per 10 grams from Rs29,721.

Silver (.999 fineness) fell by Rs391 to conclude at Rs39,420 per kg as against Rs39,811 earlier. Globally, gold hit its lowest in more than two weeks as expectations that Japan’s ultra-loose monetary policy would stay in place after Shinzo Abe’s election victory at the weekend lifted the dollar to a three-month high versus the yen.

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,275.30 an ounce at early trade, having touched its lowest since 6 October at $1,273.61. Among other precious metals, silver eased by 0.3% to $16.94 an ounce.