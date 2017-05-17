Sensex, Nifty close at record highs for 3rd straight day as metal, telecom stocks jump

After opening weak, the Sensex zoomed to hit yet another record intra-day high of 30,692.45, before slipping to 30,519.14 on profit-booking. Photo: Hindustan Times

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nify closed at record highs for the third straight session on Wednesday on sustained foreign inflows and persistent buying by retail investors buoyed by the early onset of monsoon and encouraging quarterly earnings.

The BSE Sensex closed at a new peak of 30,658.77, while the broader Nifty finished at an all-time high of 9,525.75. After opening weak, the Sensex zoomed to hit yet another record intra-day high of 30,692.45, before slipping to 30,519.14 on profit-booking. It finally finished at 30,658.77, up 76.17 points, or 0.25%, surpassing the previous record close of 30,582.60 hit on Tuesday.

On similar lines, the NSE Nifty ended at 9,525.75, up 13.50 points or 0.14%, breaking its previous record closed of 9,512.25 hit in Tuesday’s trade.

Analysts, however, warned about near-term corrections in Indian markets after a remarkable run. Since crossing the 9,000 mark on 14 March, the broader NSE Nifty has risen around 5.7% in just over two months and is the biggest percentage gaining Asian index so far this year as of Tuesday’s close.

“Since the markets are trading at record high levels, there could be some nervousness creeping in and that’s why volumes are low,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of research at Centrum Wealth. “I see an upside to the market this week but over the next month there could be some correction and that will depend on quarterly corporate results.”

Among individual gainers, Tata Steel Ltd rose as much as 9% after the company’s quarterly loss narrowed and after agreeing the main terms of a deal for a pension scheme for its British workers.

Meanwhile, Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd soared to its highest since December 2014 after posting a profit in its March quarter from a loss a year ago.

Also Read: Tata Steel shares gain over 5% as UK arm close to resolving pension issues

Among the decliners, Andhra Bank Ltd fell as much as 4.9% after reporting a 32% drop in profit for March quarter. With inputs from Reuters