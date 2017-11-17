Gold recovers on mild demand in Mumbai, silver softens

Pure gold (99.9 purity) also moved up by a similar margin to end at Rs29,610 per 10 grams against Rs29,595 earlier. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: Gold prices recovered marginally to close at Rs29,460 per 10 grams at the bullion market in Mumbai on Friday due to mild demand from stockists and retailers amid bullish global cues.

Elsewhere, silver almost ended flat owing to lower demand from consuming industries. Standard gold (99.5 purity) edged up by Rs15 per 10 grams to settle at Rs29,460 as against Thursday’s closing level of Rs29,445.

Pure gold (99.9 purity) also moved up by a similar margin to end at Rs29,610 per 10 grams against Rs29,595 earlier. Silver (.999 fineness) fell by Rs5 per kg to finish at Rs39,590 compared to Rs39,595 previously.

Globally, gold rose on the back of a softer dollar after a report about a US probe requesting more documents linked to possible Russian interference in the 2016 election. Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,283.36 per ounce at early trade. Among other precious metals, silver added 0.1% to $17.09 an ounce.