Central Bank of India gets shareholders nod for raising Rs6,500 crore
Central Bank of India says shareholders have approved the fundraising in the annual general meeting of the bank held on 30 June
More From Livemint »
New Delhi: State-owned Central Bank of India on Monday said it has received shareholders nod for raising up to Rs6,500 crore from public offer.
Shareholders of the bank approved this in the annual general meeting held on 30 June, Central Bank of India said in a statement on Monday.
They have approved raising of capital up to the value of Rs6,500 crore including premium by follow on public offer, rights issue and Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), it said. However, the timing for the issuance was not mentioned.
First Published: Mon, Jul 03 2017. 09 19 PM IST
Topics: Central Bank of India fundraising shareholders approval annual general meeting Central Bank of India AGM
Latest News »
Mint on Sunday »
Share