Central Bank of India gets shareholders nod for raising Rs6,500 crore

The bank said that the shareholders have approved raising of capital up to the value of Rs6,500 crore including premium by follow on public offer, rights issue and qualified institutional placement (QIP).

New Delhi: State-owned Central Bank of India on Monday said it has received shareholders nod for raising up to Rs6,500 crore from public offer.

Shareholders of the bank approved this in the annual general meeting held on 30 June, Central Bank of India said in a statement on Monday.

They have approved raising of capital up to the value of Rs6,500 crore including premium by follow on public offer, rights issue and Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), it said. However, the timing for the issuance was not mentioned.