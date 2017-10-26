Rupee opens higher against US dollar

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.803%, compared to its previous close of 6.881%. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Indian rupee on Thursday strengthened against the US dollar, tracking gains in the local equity markets.

The rupee opened at 64.80 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.74 against the dollar, up 0.25% from its Wednesday’s close of 64.90.

The BSE benchmark index rose 0.14%, or 46.17 points, to 33,088.67. So far this year, the Sensex has gained over 23%. The local equity markets gained for the fourth consecutive session and surged nearly 2.2% or 700 points in this period.

Traders are cautious ahead of the European Central Bank’s meeting on Thursday for fresh details on policymakers’ plan to taper stimulus. Also, they await US President Donald Trump’s decision on the next Federal Reserve chief.

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.803% compared to its previous close of 6.881%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

So far this year, the rupee has gained 4.67%, while foreign institutional investors have bought $4.51 billion and $22.20 billion in equity and debt, respectively.

Gains in the Asian currencies also supported the local currency. South Korean won was up 0.28%, Japanese yen 0.21%, Thai baht 0.16%, Taiwan dollar 0.11%, China renminbi 0.1%, Indonesian rupiah 0.1%, Philippines peso 0.1%, China offshore 0.07% and Malaysian ringgit 0.06%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.55, down 0.17% from its previous close of 93.711.