Rupee little changed against US dollar ahead of Fed meet

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Tuesday was trading little changed against the US dollar as traders turned cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting decision.

The rupee opened at 64.44 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.44, up 0.01% from its Monday’s close of 64.44. The benchmark Sensex index rose 0.07% or 20.70 points to 31,116.40. Year-to-date, it has gained 17%.

Traders are cautious as the Fed is scheduled to announce its policy decision on Wednesday where it is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate for the second time this year. Policy makers in Japan, Switzerland and Britain are also scheduled to weigh decisions this week.

The 10-year bond yield fell to a four-month low after falling inflation and Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data boosted speculation among investors that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may cut rates sooner. The 10-year bond yield was trading at 6.496%—a level last seen on 7 February, compared to its previous close of 6.517%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Retail price inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, slowed to 2.18% in May from 2.99% a month ago as food prices started falling from their year-ago level. IIP slowed to 3.1% in April from 3.8% a month ago.

So far this year, the rupee has gained 5.71%, while foreign investors have bought $7.66 billion and $12.89 billion in local equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading higher. Thai baht was up 0.22%, Malaysian ringgit 0.2%, Indonesian rupiah 0.11%, China offshore 0.1%, Singapore dollar 0.08% and Philippines peso 0.07%. However, South Korean won was down 0.12%, Taiwan dollar 0.04% and Japanese yen fell 0.04%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 97.244, up 0.11% from its previous close of 97.138.